Percy Tau: Bafana Bafana attacker joins Club Brugge on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion
Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau has joined Club Brugge on a season-long loan deal from Brighton & Hove Albion.
The 25-year-old attacker had been linked with a possible move to Club Brugge while French side Amiens SC was also among the teams reportedly keen on his signature.
However, Brugge eventually won the race for Tau's signature and unveiled him just four days before the start of the Belgian First Division season.
Brighton & Hove Albion director Dan Ashworth feels this is a great move for the South Africa international to further develop his talent.
"This is a great move for Percy. It’s a step up to the next level in Belgium, and he also has the prospect of Champions League football," Ashworth told Brighton's website.
"It comes off the back of an impressive African Cup of Nations campaign with South Africa, and will give Percy the opportunity to further develop his undoubted talent."
Tau spent last season on loan at Royale Union Saint-Gilloise after failing to get a UK work permit following his move from Mamelodi Sundowns.
He had a fantastic campaign, where he was voted Proximus League Player of the Season at the end of the 2018/19 term.
This was after a season which saw him find the back the net 11 times in 34 games while also registering 13 assists.
The Witbank-born player will hope to hit the ground running at Club Brugge and use this opportunity as stepping stone to greater things in his career.