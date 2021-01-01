‘Back to his ultimate worst’ – How Twitter slammed Iheanacho before he silenced critics with West Ham goal

Before finding the net against the Hammers, football fans had taken to social media to voice their displeasure with the Nigerian’s performance

Kelechi Iheanacho has pulled one goal back for Leicester City in the ongoing Premier League outing against West Ham United.

The Nigerian forward picked up the ball on the edge of the Hammers box and smashed home from 25 yards out. The left-footed strike flashed past goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski who couldn’t keep it out.

The Foxes endured a torrid start at the Olympic Stadium conceding three goals in 48 minutes, with Iheanacho receiving criticism for his 'sloppy display' earlier in the game.

Article continues below

The Super Eagles star has been in outstanding form lately, so criticism for his performance in specific spells has been quite harsh on Twitter.

Iheanacho will never be good enough — Dom⚡️ (@xDomSzn) April 11, 2021

Iheanacho isn’t good enough, scored a few goals recently but horrible first touch, wayward shooting and at times no plan with his passing. Disappointing — Sameer Kadri (@SameerKadri) April 11, 2021

Did we keep the receipt for the iheanacho contract? #lcfc — Paulifd (@paulifd) April 11, 2021

Vardy - Iheanacho double up on WC pic.twitter.com/tA1AQ023ys — poohdini (@poohdini59) April 11, 2021

Iheanacho at least score one before you are subbed yeah — Begra ♀️♂️ (@beebeggie) April 11, 2021

Iheanacho oya naaa.. LMAO — 💎Adeyinka Aderogba💎 (@YeankusCom) April 11, 2021

Iheanacho is the player that doesn’t give a fuck if things aren’t going his way — elliott20169 (@elliott20169) April 11, 2021

Senior man Iheanacho arise😒 — Aspiring Foodie (@Adeesewa) April 11, 2021

Iheanacho is a ducking dreadful player — Louis🕊 (@CFCResistorV2) April 11, 2021

Kelechi Iheanacho purple patch is over — M (@m_unknown9) April 11, 2021

it’s almost as if iheanacho is being paid to bottle UCL football — thomas 🇳🇿🥷🏼 (@tomvsthewrld) April 11, 2021

Players not good enough for CL:



Schmeichel

Evans

Amartey

Alberton

Choudbury

Mendy

Maddison

Perez

Iheanacho

Vardy



This is the cold hard truth — sully (@thenotoriousuI) April 11, 2021

Vardy and Iheanacho double up. pic.twitter.com/pIt7JPNLhS — Birdio (@FPLbirdio) April 11, 2021

Iheanacho is so poor at receiving in creative spaces man, always thought he was more of a behind-the-defence striker but he has to drop off because Vardy is also of that mould — Aaron Moniz (@amonizfootball) April 11, 2021

PLEASE GET IHEANACHO OFF THE PITCH — thomas 🇳🇿🥷🏼 (@tomvsthewrld) April 11, 2021

Iheanacho Masterclass? — Stringer Bell📈🧍🏿 (@ri_prince1) April 11, 2021

Iheanacho is actually dreadful at football. Can’t pass a ball 5 yards. Can’t control a ball from 10 yards. Makes awful decisions. #fpl #WHULEI — TheMainEventPod (@uclfantasypod) April 11, 2021

Iheanacho’s touch has been back to its usual shite today — Jake Smith (@smithjake2) April 11, 2021

Iheanacho is back to his ultimate worst. #LCFC — Rizwan (@RizLCFC) April 11, 2021

IHEANACHO IS A DISGRACE — thomas 🇳🇿🥷🏼 (@tomvsthewrld) April 11, 2021

E don ghost again, Iheanacho — Ors💉 (@deoors) April 11, 2021

Iheanacho just use small form collect new contract from Leicester sha 😂 — Chinanuekpere (@nanubeth) April 11, 2021