‘Back soon’ – Pulisic delivers positive injury update as USMNT star works his way back to fitness at Chelsea

Christian Pulisic has delivered a positive update on his return from injury, with the Chelsea forward claiming that he will be “back soon”.

American forward nursing knee problem

Out of action since early January

Has scored only one goal this season

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States international has been out of action since picking up a knee problem early on in a Premier League meeting with Manchester City on January 5. He was ruled out for a “couple of months” following medical tests, but the 24-year-old has suggested in a social media post that he could return to Graham Potter’s plans ahead of schedule.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic will be desperate to return to action with Chelsea as soon as possible as he now faces even more competition for places at Stamford Bridge following the January transfer window, with the Blues bringing in the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke during another elaborate spending spree.

WHAT NEXT? USMNT star Pulisic has taken in 21 appearances for Chelsea this season, but only six of those have been Premier League starts and he has just one goal to his name – which came in a 3-0 Premier League win over Wolves on October 8, 2022.