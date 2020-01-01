Satiananthan prepared to play Syahmi as right winger

The Red Giants have at least five more friendly matches to play in before the 2020 Super League kicks off late this month.

played a pre-season friendly match against Premier League side UKM FC on Wednesday, a match they won 5-1 through goals by Ifedayo Olusegun, Sandro da Silva, Syahmi Safari, Sean Selvaraj and Halim Saari.

Although the Red Giants won by a huge margin against the university side at the UKM Mini Stadium, it was not without a cost. They lost another winger through injury; Syazwan Zainon, who had to be stretchered off the pitch midway through the first half.

On top of Syazwan, they had already lost Wan Zack Haikal and Nor Hakim Hassan, while Khyril Muhymeen Zambri is grappling with fitness issues.

Although head coach B. Satiananthan is not worried about Syazwan's condition and believes that the Malaysia international will recover soon, he told Goal that he is prepared to field right back Syahmi as a winger should the need arise.

The defender had previously turned out as a right winger for Selangor and Malaysia U-23, and has been seen playing in the position in the Red Giants' pre-season friendlies this season, including in the UKM encounter.

"I've been trying to see whether he can do it. I will make the final decision, on whether Syahmi will play as a right winger or a right back, before we play our first game.

"But this is a positive thing, for us to have players who can play in multiple positions without awkwardness. The shape is still there and the team knows what to do, and that's the most important thing," responded the experienced trainer.

B. Satiananthan. Photo by Zulhilmi Zainal

He also revealed the number of friendly matches that his charges will play in before the Super League kicks off on February 29.

"We will play [Singaporean club] on the 8th, away to Kelantan on the 12th, on 15th, away to Pulau Pinang three days later, and on 22nd against II.

"Out of these matches, every single player will get to play in three games for the full 90 minutes, to make sure that they're getting game fitness," said the former Malaysia head coach.

