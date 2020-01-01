African All Stars

'Ayew was lucky to escape red card' - Twitter reacts to VAR decision in Crystal Palace loss to Burnley

Last updated
Comments()
Jordan Ayew Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace 2019-20
Getty Images
The Black Stars forward was involved in an incident that nearly cost him a red card during Monday's Premier League game at Selhurst Park

Football enthusiasts on social media think Jordan Ayew was lucky to escape a VAR review for a possible red card in Crystal Palace's 1-0 defeat to Burnley.

Ayew was caught to have jabbed Josh Brownhill's face in the second half of Monday's encounter but he was cleared by the Video Assistant Referee after a lengthy review of his action.

A 62nd-minute header from Ben Mee sealed a crucial away win for Burnley in south London but the Ghana international's action has got fans talking on Twitter.

Editors' Picks

More teams

    Close