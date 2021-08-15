'I have waited for many years' - Awoniyi's reaction after scoring for Union Berlin

The Super Eagle scored after seven minutes which is the fastest goal so far in Bundesliga this season

Nigeria striker Taiwo Awoniyi has expressed his emotion after helping Union Berlin get a point in their first Bundesliga game of the season during the 1-1 draw against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

After failing to get a work permit at Liverpool, the 24-year-old opted for a permanent switch to the Bundesliga outfit where he played on loan the previous season, scoring five goals in 21 matches.

Against Leverkusen, at An der Alten Forsterei in Berlin, the West African drew first blood after seven minutes, when 33-year-old Max Kruse passed the ball to the Super Eagle who did not hesitate to find the back of the net.

However, the lead lasted for five minutes as Jeremie Frimpong provided the assist from which Frenchman Moussa Diaby scored.

Chances were created in the remainder of the game, but neither of the two teams could get a second goal.

After the match, the forward was elated after starting his permanent career at the club with a vital goal.

"For me, I think it is what I have waited for, for many years," Awoniyi told Bundesliga's official portal.

"I am really happy I can achieve it this year and I am back again in Berlin."

Meanwhile, another Super Eagle Kevin Akpoguma was involved as his team Hoffenheim hammered Augsburg 4-0. Jacob Bruun Larsen, Sebastian Rudy, Sargis Adamyan, and Georginio Rutter were on target for their team.

However, Akpoguma was substituted with 17 minutes to go, and another African, Mali international Diadie Samassekou took his place.

Nigeria prospect Dickson Abiama and his counterpart from Ghana Hans Nunoo Sarpei came on as substitutes, but could not help their team, Greuther Furth, from losing 5-1 away to Stuttgart.