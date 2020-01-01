Awoniyi: On-loan Liverpool forward waiting for Super Eagles chance

The 23-year-old attacker is looking to get an opportunity to showcase his potential for the three-time African champions

loanee Taiwo Awoniyi has revealed his desire to represent the national team and hopes his chance will come soon.

The forward has previously starred for the West Africans’ youth teams and was part of the side that won the 2013 U17 World Cup.

forward Kelechi Iheanacho and attacker Isaac Success are two of his former teammates at U17 level who have gotten their chances to play for the Super Eagles.

More teams

The 23-year-old has also played for Nigeria at U20 and U23 levels where he has impressed, and played a key role as the West Africans qualified for 2015 All African Games.

Awoniyi has been with the Premier League champions since 2015 but he is yet to feature for the side and had to make do with temporary deals away from Anfield.

The forward is currently on his seventh loan spell with club Union Berlin and has been delivering fine performances for his club.

Awoniyi has registered three goals and provided one assist in 10 Bundesliga appearances in the 2020-21 season.

The forward has promised to continue his eye-catching displays at club level while hoping to get a chance to feature for Gernot Rohr’s side.

“The national team question for me is a big thing. I remember in the U17 and U20 days, the pride to wear the national colours is massive,” Awoniyi told Brila FM.

“I understand that the country has talents in abundance, But I also have to stick to my principle of time and season and continue to work hard. When it’s my time I’ll take the opportunity and understand it for what it is.”

Besides playing for Union Berlin, the forward has also previously featured for FSV Frankfurt, NEC, Mouscron, Gent, Mouscron and 05.

During his time with the 05ers, the 23-year-old suffered a severe concussion and was hospitalized after hitting his head with Felix Uduokhai.

Article continues below

Awoniyi will be expected to play a part for Union Berlin when they take on in a Bundesliga game on Friday night.

The Iron Ones are currently sixth on the league table after gathering 18 points from 12 games.