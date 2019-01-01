Awaziem helps Leganes secure first win of the season against Baba’s Mallorca

The Nigeria and Ghana internationals were on parade at Estadio Municipal de Butarque as the Cucumber Growers outwitted Vicente Moreno’s men

Chidozie Awaziem and Iddrisu Baba featured as clinched a 1-0 victory against Mallorca in Saturday’s game.

Ghanaian midfielder Baba started the game for the Vermilions while Awaziem came off the bench to help the Cucumber Growers secure their first victory this season.

Martin Braithwaite scored the solitary goal that separated both teams in the 31st minute after connecting with Roberto Rosales’ pass.

international Awaziem replaced Dimitrios Siovas in the 58th minute and did enough to ensure his side did not concede a goal in the encounter while his compatriot Kenneth Omeruo was not listed for the match.

Prior to the victory, the Cucumber Growers had drawn two games and lost seven. The win lifted them off the bottom of the log with five points from 10 games.

Awaziem will hope to start when Leganes face in their next league game on October 30 while Baba will look to help his side bounce back from their defeat when they take on Osasuna on October 31.