Australia vs Nepal: TV channel, live stream, Socceroos team news & preview

The green and gold's road to Qatar 2022 continues in their capital against the small Asian nation

will hope to make it two wins from two matches on their path to 2022 World Cup qualification as they face Nepal at GIO Stadium in Canberra on Thursday night (AEDT).

The green and gold comfortably beat Kuwait 3-0 away in their first qualifier on the road to and will be keen to get a positive result against the Nepalese before taking on Chinese Taipei on October 15.

Nepal were beaten 7-0 in their first match against the Kuwaitis but bounced back to overcome Chinese Taipei 2-0 a few days later.

Ranked 161 in the FIFA rankings, the Nepalese have never qualified for a World Cup or an before.

It will be the first time the two sides have ever met in a senior match, with the second game in Nepal to be played in March next year.

Australia and Jordan are favourites to progress from group B with Kuwait, Nepal and Chinese Taipei in the mix also.

Game Australia vs Nepal Date Thursday, October 10 Time 8.00pm AEDT/ 5:00pm AWST Stream (AUS) Kayo/My Football App/Foxtel Go

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Australia, the game can be watched live on free-to-air on the ABC's main channels, via pay subscription service Foxtel on Fox Sports channel 505 or on live sports streaming service Kayo Sports.

New users can sign up for a free 14-day trial of Kayo Sports , which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Telstra TV and a standard desktop browser.

The match can also be viewed with a subscription purchased on the My Football Live app.

AUS TV channel Online stream ABC/Fox Sports 505 Kayo (14 day trial available)/My Football App

Squads & Team News

Position Australia squad Goalkeepers Langerak, Redmayne, Ryan Defenders Souttar, Smith, Wright, Grant, Degenek, Behich Midfielders Amini, Hrustic, Irvine, Jeggo, Petratos, Mooy, Goodwin, Milligan Forwards Borrello, Taggart, Maclaren, Mabil, Leckie, Giannou

Predicted Australia XI : Ryan; Grant, Degenek, Milligan, Behich; Irvine, Mooy, Jeggo; Leckie, Taggart, Borrello

Position Nepal squad Goalkeepers Chemjong, Kuthu, B.Shrestha Defenders Dahal, Bhandari, Rajbanshi, A.Tamang, D.Tamang, Dhimal, Aryal Midfielders Bal, Paswan, Bista, S.Shrestha, Gurung, Lama, T.Tamang, S.Tamang, Rai, Chand Forwards Magar, Rijal, N.Shrestha

Predicted Nepal XI: Chemjong; A.Tamang, Rajbanshi, D.Tamang, Chand, Rai, Dhimal, Paswan, S.Strestha, Magar, Bista

Betting & Match Odds

Australia is an almost certain favourite to win with Sportsbet at 1.01, while a draw is priced at 23.00 and a Nepal victory at an extraordinary 126.00.

