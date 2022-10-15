Austin FC vs Real Salt Lake: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The MLS Cup playoffs continue this weekend - here's everything you need to know

The 2022 MLS Cup playoffs roll onward this weekend as Austin FC welcome Real Salt Lake to face them at Q2 Stadium.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

Austin vs Real Salt Lake date & kick-off time

Game:

Austin FC Real Salt Lake

Date:

October 16, 2022

Kick-off:

3:00pm ET

Stream:

fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Austin vs Real Salt Lake on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on ABC.

Country

TV channel

Live stream

US

ABC

fuboTV

Austin squad & team news

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Stuver, Las, Tarbell

Defenders

Romana, Gabrielsen, Keller, Gallagher, Cascante, Kolmanic, Lima, Asensio

Midfielders

Valencia, Pereira, Ring, Dominguez, Finlay, Fagundez, Jimenez, Stroud, Martins, Wolff, Rigoni

Forwards

Djitte, Driussi, Hoesen, Redes, Corozo, Urruti

Real Salt Lake squad and team news

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

MacMath, Dewsnup, Beavers, Gomez

Defenders

Brody, Kappelhof, Glad, Holt, Schmitt, Herrera, Löeffelsend, Silva, Farnsworth, Oviedo, Orozco

Midfielders

Ruíz, Kreilach, Caldwell, Besler, Chang, Luna, Julio, Benitez, Wellings, Ojeda

Forwards

Wood, Meram, Córdova, Savarino, Rubin, Hildalgo, Kei, Musovski