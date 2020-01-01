Aurier: Tottenham defender’s brother shot dead in Toulouse

The 27-year-old Ivory Coast international has lost his younger brother, after he was shot on Monday morning

Hotspur defender Serge Aurier is in mourning after his brother Christopher was shot dead in , on Monday.

According to Europe 1, Christopher was fatally shot and was hit in the abdomen by a suspect. He was confirmed dead after he was taken to the hospital.

The suspect is on the run and police have started an investigation into the matter.

Le frère de l’ancien joueur du PSG Serge Aurier tué par balle à Toulouse

➡️ https://t.co/TKrV8tNQr4 pic.twitter.com/19nG3aJhtD — Le Parisien (@le_Parisien) July 13, 2020

The deceased was a professional footballer like his brother, they both started their career at Lens.

After leaving Lens, Serge Aurier teamed up with Toulouse in 2012 and then joined , initially on loan before the deal was made permanent.

The defender joined Premier League club Tottenham in 2017 for a fee of €1.5 million on a four-half year deal and has been a key member of the side.

Aurier has featured in 54 league games for Tottenham since his arrival in and this season he has been a consistent figure for Jose Mourinho’s men.

The international has made 39 appearances across all competitions for the Lilywhites in this campaign.

It is uncertain if he would feature against on Wednesday.