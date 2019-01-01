Aubameyang’s brace: Arsenal star's amazing scoring record against Watford

The Gabon international has now scored four times in four appearances against the Hornets following his double against Quique Sanchez Flores’ men

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang continued his imposing scoring form against , with the man now having contributed four goals and one assist against the Hornets in four fixtures.

The Gabon international was on target twice at Vicarage Road as Unai Emery’s side cruised to a 2-0 half-time lead in Sunday’s Premier League tie.

Auba gave the Gunners a 21st-minute lead after receiving a pass from Sead Kolasinac before firing past Ben Foster.

He then gave Arsenal a two-goal lead 11 minutes later after tapping in a pass from Ainsley Maitland-Niles to put his side on course for a third league win.

With his commanding performance, the 2015 Africa Player of the Year now boasts four goals and one assist in all his games against Watford.

Remarkably, he has scored seven goals from his last nine shots on target in ’s elite division.

7 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored with seven of his last nine shots on target in the @premierleague, including each of his last four and two against Watford today. Clinical. pic.twitter.com/WXxsEPdhgo — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 15, 2019

Manager Emery will be hoping the 30-year-old can continue with his goalscoring form when they travel to Commerzbank-Arena for Thursday’s encounter against .

After their German expedition, they take on on September 22 at Emirates Stadium.