Aubameyang stripped of Arsenal captaincy following breach of club discipline

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been stripped of captaincy duties at Arsenal, the Gunners have announced, with a breach of club discipline having been cited as the reason for the decision.

The Gabon international was dropped by Mikel Arteta for a Premier League meeting with Southampton last time out, with GOAL reporting that he had missed a final pre-game training session.

It remains to be seen when the 32-year-old striker will figure again, with the north Londoners having confirmed that he will not be considered for selection against West Ham on December 15.

What has been said?

A statement on Arsenal’s official website reads: "Following his latest disciplinary breach last week, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will no longer be our club captain, and will not be considered for selection for Wednesday's match against West Ham United.

"We expect all our players, particularly our captain, to work to the rules and standards we have all set and agreed.

"We are fully focused on tomorrow’s match."

The bigger picture

Aubameyang has now been informed that he will no longer be asked to lead the Gunners out again, with that responsibility set to be passed to someone else.

A proven goalscorer had been entrusted with captaincy duties back in November 19 after seeing the armband taken away from Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka on the back of a public outburst against disgruntled supporters.

Fellow frontman Alexandre Lacazette skippered Arsenal in their victory over Southampton, but his future remains unclear as the Frenchman is yet to sign a new contract at the club.

With there a number of factors to mull over, Arteta will not be rushing into appointing a permanent successor to Aubameyang.

The Spaniard has said on that decision: "Well, we have the leadership group and we think that we have different players that are nominated to be captain in the last game it was Laca and we have Granit as well who has been captain so we will follow that.

"Obviously, it is a really unpleasant situation and it is not the moment to make any rash decision.

"That leadership group is really strong, it is the one that communicates with myself and the coaching staff and then with the club in a really clear and strong way.

"We are going to continue like that and that is one of the decisions that we made, to make that group a little bit better and try to educate them and try and get the right feedback all the time and build that trust and the strong culture around the club. It is working really well so we will continue to do that."

He added on the reaction of his dressing room to the decision on Aubameyang: "They accepted the decision and I think they know because they have committed to it and they have demanded that we want to take our culture, our demands and who do we want to be as a club and how do we want to represent this football club to a different level and when those standard are not met you know that you can not participate in our daily basics."

