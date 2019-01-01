Aubameyang ‘looking forward’ to playing with ‘great player’ Pepe at Arsenal

The veteran Gunners forward cannot wait to start alongside his new Ivorian team-mate in attack

striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has said that he is ‘looking forward’ to playing with club-record signing Nicolas Pepe.

The Ivorian winger, signed from in a €80 million (£73.6m/$89.5m), came off the bench in the second half as the Gunners sealed a 1-0 opening-day win over Newcastle United, with Aubameyang grabbing the game’s only goal after good work from Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

And the Gabonese centre-forward says he cannot wait to get on the pitch alongside the new arrival from the first whistle to form an exciting attacking trident along with Alexandre Lacazette.

“I’m looking forward to [playing alongside Pepe], because he’s a really great player," Aubameyang told Arsenal's official website.

"He’s already shown in training that he’s capable of doing great things with us. Hopefully he will start soon.”

The 30-year-old also believes that the Gunners deserved their victory at St. James’ Park, despite the lacklustre nature of the game as a whole.

“Yeah, I think [the win was deserved]. I think we fought a lot today. It was a great game against a good team in Newcastle. It was important today to start with a win. Last season we started badly and this season we won, so we are happy.

“It’s always positive for the squad [to win the first game of the season]. Everybody is now happy to have those three points. We’re looking forward to playing at home and winning games.”

Aubameyang hit 22 Premier League goals last season, earning him the top scorer award alongside duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, but insists that his first priority is for the team to do well.

“As a striker of course [the Golden Boot] is in the mind. But first of all, as I’ve always said, the most important is the team. I’m really happy that the goal could help us to win the game.”

Arsenal boss Unai Emery also handed Premier League debuts to midfielder Dani Ceballos – on loan from – and teenage forward Gabriel Martinelli, who joined from Brazilian outfit Ituano.