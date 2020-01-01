Aubameyang-Lacazette closing in on Fraser-Wilson’s Premier League record

The Arsenal stars were in fine form against the Hammers, and are within touching distance of the feat achieved by the Newcastle United duo

duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are fast closing in a Premier League record currently held by stars Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson.

Aubameyang assisted the Frenchman as Mikel Arteta’s Gunners laboured to a 2-1 victory over in Saturday’s Premier League outing.

With the opening twenty minutes goalless at the Emirates Stadium, the Gabon international timed his run to perfection and finding Lacazette with an excellent cross to score his 50th goal for the Londoners in all competitions.

The pair have now combined for 11 English topflight goals since February 3, 2018, with only Fraser and Wilson the only duo who have combined for more (13).

While the Gunners’ stars are only two away from matching their tally, they may struggle to surpass the former Bournemouth players considering their reunion in Steve Bruce’s squad at St. James' Park.

Auba saw every minute of action against David Moyes’ team, Lacazette was replaced by Eddie Nketiah in the 77th minute. Luckily, it was the Anglo-Ghanaian who sealed all maximum points from Arteta’s men when it looked like the Hammers would walk home with a point following Michail Antonio’s equaliser.

Between them, they scored 50 goals two seasons ago, with the latter ending his first full campaign in with 31 in all competitions and 22 in the Premier League, a tally which earned him a share of the Golden Boot alongside ’s Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.



Meanwhile, the international striker is not concerned that Aubameyang is the first-choice penalty taker at the Emirates Stadium.

“It’s true that I don’t take them anymore, but that’s not a problem,” he told L’Equipe. “I know if I wanted to get one, he would let me have it.

“If it was getting into my head or if I was into something selfish, I would try to take them or ask him to have one shot out of two, but that’s really not how I see things. He scores them and he saves us, that’s what matters.

“Sometimes I’m criticised for not being selfish enough, but that’s not my vision of football. I like to score, but I have a role other than as a goalscorer. Now I take part in the game more and I get a different pleasure from doing that.

“In , I had the responsibility of scoring, but here, it’s a little more that I have to help the team play well and to be dangerous.”