Aubameyang closing in on Thierry Henry’s Arsenal record

The Gabonese frontman scored his third goal of the season, and is within touching distance of a record set by the Gunners legend

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is fast closing in on an record currently held by Thierry Henry.

Following his goal in Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Hotspur on Sunday, the Gabon international has now scored in seven successive Premier League starts at the Emirates Stadium.

7 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored in seven successive @premierleague starts at the Emirates; only Thierry Henry in October 2000 went on a longer run at home for Arsenal in the competition (9 at Highbury). Potent. pic.twitter.com/4KyolSZj8u — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 1, 2019

Henry scored in nine consecutive home games when Arsenal's home ground was at Highbury.

Aubameyang's next two home matches are against and Bournemouth.

The 30-year-old rescued Arsenal from losing at home with his 71st-minute goal after Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane had given Spurs a two-goal lead.

The former striker will visit after the international break.