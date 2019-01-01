African All Stars

Aubameyang closing in on Thierry Henry’s Arsenal record

The Gabonese frontman scored his third goal of the season, and is within touching distance of a record set by the Gunners legend
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is fast closing in on an Arsenal record currently held by Thierry Henry.

Following his goal in Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, the Gabon international has now scored in seven successive Premier League starts at the Emirates Stadium.

Henry scored in nine consecutive home games when Arsenal's home ground was at Highbury.

Aubameyang's next two home matches are against Aston Villa and Bournemouth.

The 30-year-old rescued Arsenal from losing at home with his 71st-minute goal after Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane had given Spurs a two-goal lead.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker will visit Watford after the international break.

