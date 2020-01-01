‘Aubameyang enjoys being an Arsenal superstar’ – Only Real Madrid or Barcelona could do deal, says Nicholas

The former Gunners striker cannot see the Gabonese leaving Emirates Stadium to link up with a Premier League rival, despite Manchester United links

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang enjoys being “ ’s superstar”, says Charlie Nicholas, with it unlikely that he would trade in that standing for a move to a Premier League rival.

Manchester United are said to still be sniffing around the Gabonese frontman as he approaches the final 12 months of his contract at Emirates Stadium.

It has been suggested that the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City could also be in the market for a proven goalscorer if he were to become available in the next transfer window.

Nicholas, though, is struggling to see why Aubameyang would leave north London to stay in , with or considered to be more realistic landing spots.

The former Arsenal striker is, however, not convinced that any switch will be made, with the Gunners expected to do all they can to get the talented 30-year-old tied down on fresh terms.

Nicholas told Sky Sports of a long-running saga: "Wholeheartedly as an Arsenal man, I would give him the contract that he desires.

"You put it on for three or four years - if he wants to stay that is.

"You give him what he wants because in a year's time you can sell him and you get your value for money back, if that's the case that he wants to leave.

"I just don't see the point of running down contracts.

"If Barcelona or Real Madrid come in I'll say 'I'm not surprised he would want to go there, it doesn't surprise me'.

"If there is anything else in England I am not so sure. I don't expect or to go for him and try to get him.

"It would probably be a European team that he would go.

"At his age, and if you can get good money for him, no problem, I don't have a concern for that.

"I think we have got people who can come in and softly improve it. We will miss his goals but I can accept if Aubameyang wants to go to Barcelona, Real Madrid or even .

"I don't see the need that he wants to go. He is Arsenal's superstar and I think that he enjoys that."

Aubameyang has hit 61 goals through 97 appearances for Arsenal and was handed the captain’s armband midway through the 2019-20 campaign to further highlight his value to the cause.