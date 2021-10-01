Atsu: Ghana and former Newcastle United star talks up Saudi Pro League

The winger shares his experience in the Asian country following a switch to Al-Raed in July

Ghana attacker Christian Atsu believes the quality of football in Saudi Arabia is higher than people see it to be.

The former Chelsea and Newcastle United winger now plays club football with Al-Raed, with whom he signed a two-year contract as a free agent in July.

The move came on the back of his departure from Newcastle following the expiration of his contract.

“I heard that in the Saudi League, the fans do not go to the stadiums but that was different from what I saw when we went to Jeddah," Atsu, who joined compatriot and Al-Fayha wide-man Samuel Owusu in the Saudi Pro League said, as reported by Africafoot.

"The situation was different, even with Corona, the stadium was almost full.

“My transfer negotiations to Al-Raed were very easy, and I am happy to be here.

“Some people say that the Saudi League is easy, but what I have seen so far in the first rounds of the league confirms that it is difficult.

"There is a big difference between football in England and Saudi Arabia, in England they are more organised and have a tactical commitment.

“My friend, Samuel Owusu, the Al-Feiha player, we talked about the Saudi League, and he told me that it is good and is characterised by strength and enthusiasm.”

Atsu has made one league outing for Al-Raed so far, the landmark appearance coming in a 2-2 draw with Al Ittifaq. In three other matches, he was unused on the bench.

The striker, who has also played in Portugal, Spain and the Netherlands, is looking to make the best of his Al-Raed stay to win back a place in Ghana’s squad ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon.

Speaking on Ghana’s long trophy drought in June, he said: “If you look at the players Ghana have produced since we last won the Afcon, it’s very sad.

“We must target the January 2022 tournament. If I am part of it, as I hope, I will give everything. I do not want to retire without winning a trophy for Ghana. If I do, I’ll be a failure."

The 29-year-old last played for Ghana at Afcon 2019.