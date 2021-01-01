Atletico Nacional vs La Equidad: How to watch Colombia Liga BetPlay matches

Nacional topped the regular season but must claw back a one-goal deficit if they hope to reach the last four

The Liga Betplay is the top level of football in Colombia, with 19 teams from across the country fighting it out in the 2021 edition which started in January.

The campaign is divided into two stages, with a winner crowned at the end of each phase following a play-off competition involving the best eight teams from the regular season.

Both the Apertura and Finalizacion are counted as league victories in their own right, marking a return to the previous format following alterations to the system during the Covid-affected 2020 season.

How to watch Atletico Nacional

Atletico Nacional led throughout the Apertura campaign and finally clinched top spot on the last day of the regular season.

The Medellin side finished in style, destroying Patriotas in a 7-1 victory that ensured they would beat Santa Fe and Millonarios to the summit.

La Equidad, meanwhile, lost in the last round, but were already assured of their play-off spot and finished sixth in the standings.

Hansel Zapata then gave the Bogota side a 1-0 victory in the first leg of the quarters against a Nacional team that had been heavily rotated due to their Copa Libertadores commitments.

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel May 2 1:30pm/4:30pm (0) Atletico Nacional vs La Equidad (1) Fanatiz

What other Liga BetPlay matches are available on Fanatiz?

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel May 2 11am/2pm (1) Santa Fe vs Junior (3) Fanatiz

