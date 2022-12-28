Atletico Madrid vs Elche: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch and stream Atletico Madrid against Elche on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Atletico Madrid are set to take on Elche in a La Liga encounter on Thursday at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Atlético have won their last 10 games against Elche in La Liga, and will hope to pick up another three points at home to return to winning ways in the domestic league. They have been struggling for form and have picked up just one point from their last three La Liga matches, including losses to Cadiz and Mallorca.

Meanwhile, Elche are rock bottom of the table with just four points from 14 matches. They are yet to get a win and have lost the most points after scoring the first goal of the game in La Liga this season (12). Diego Simeone boasts a perfect record against them as he has won all eight of his games as Atletico boss, which further complicates matters for the Valencian club.

Which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Atletico Madrid vs Elche date & kick-off time

Game: Atletico Madrid vs Elche Date: December 29, 2022 Kick-off: 8:30 pm BST / 3.30 pm ET / 2:00 am IST (December 30) Venue: Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid Stream: fuboTV (start with a free trial)

Where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Elche on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (US), the match can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

It can also be watched on ESPN Deportes and live-streamed on ESPN+.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be telecast on Viaplay Sports 1 and it can be streamed via LaLiga TV.

In India, the match can be watched on Sports 18, with steaming available on Jio Cinema.

Atletico Madrid squad and team news

Atletico should have the likes of Rodrigo De Paul, Nahuel Molina, Angel Correa and Antoine Griezmann available for the fixture after their participation in the World Cup final.

Griezmann should partner Alvaro Morata in the attacking third while the back three of Jose Gimenez, Stefan Savic and Mario Hermoso are set to keep their spots.

Atletico predicted XI: Oblak; Gimenez, Savic, Hermoso; Llorente, Koke, De Paul, Witsel, Carrasco; Morata, Griezmann

Position Players Goalkeepers Oblak, Grbic, Iturbe. Defenders Molina, Gimenez, Hermoso, Reinildo, Fran Gonzalez, Camara, Felipe. Midfielders Kondogbia, De Paul, Niguez, Carrasco, Bri, Witsel, Koke, Llorente. Forwards Griezmann, Correa, Morata, Felix.

Elche team news and squad

Elche will miss the services of John Donald and Jony Alamo with leg and knee injuries respectively. Josan was suffering from a muscle problem but should recover in time for the clash.

Elche predicted XI: Badia; Lirola, Roco, Gonzalez, Clerc; Mascarell, Guti; Josan, Collado, Milla; Boye