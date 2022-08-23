Atletico Madrid tell Felix, Griezmann & more to accept wage cuts amid financial crunch

- Atletico are desperate to trim wage bill
- Several top players will have to accept cuts
- Thomas Lemar and Jan Oblak already agreed to new deals
WHAT'S HAPPENING? Due to the Spanish side's financial issues, they have made contact with Lemar, Oblak, Koke, Antoine Griezmann and Joao Felix to explain the need to adjust their salaries. Lemar and Oblak have made concessions already, and talks with the others have been positive in tone.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The club have suggested both lower salaries and deferred payments.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Lemar and Oblak have already agreed to new deals. The France international has committed to 2027 with a 40 percent reduction in salary, while Oblak, the highest-paid player, will sign on to 2028 with a big pay cut as well as deferred payments.
WHAT NEXT FOR ATLETICO MADRID? Atletico are off to a mixed start in La Liga this season having beaten Getafe but falling to Villarreal. They can get back on track on Monday when they face Valencia.