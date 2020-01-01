Atletico Madrid president offers use of stadium to city rivals Real Madrid during Santiago Bernabeu reconstruction

Should fans be allowed back to top-flight matches in Spain sooner than expected, Los Blancos have been offered a temporary home

have offered the use of the Wanda Metropolitano should crowds return to before the Santiago Bernabeu renovation is finished.

Los Blancos’ ground is presently in the throes of a facelift, with Zinedine Zidane’s side slated to play their remaining matches of the 2019-20 season at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano – the ground used by the club’s ‘B’ team.

As there will be no spectators present at Spanish top-flight games before the end of the season, which is poised to restart after the coronavirus crisis, this poses no immediate problems for the record winners.

Should crowds be free to return to fixtures prior to the Bernabeu’s renovation is completed, Atleti president Enrique Cerezo has invited the club’s eternal rivals to consider using their facilities.

“Would we rent them the Wanda Metropolitano? I’m going to take my mask off to answer you. Let no-one doubt that we will be at Real Madrid’s disposal,” he explained at an event with the Mayor of Madrid, Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida.

The situation is not without precedent, with a reciprocal arrangement used when Atleti were were upgrading the Vicente Calderon at the beginning of the 1996-97 campaign.