Atletico Madrid confident massive Cunha release clause will keep Man Utd away

The Spanish club have yet to receive a formal offer for their Brazilian player

Atletico Madrid are not worried about the prospect of losing Matheus Cunha this summer as speculation rages on regarding potential interest from Manchester United.

Several outlets have claimed that the Red Devils had sent the Spanish side an offer for the 23-year-old but GOAL understands that no contact has been made between the clubs. Cunha remains a key part of Diego Simeone's plans at the Wanda Metropolitano and there is no intention of selling the young forward in the next couple of weeks.

His release clause, believed to be more than €100 million ($102m/£84m), is seen as a deterrent for any potential approaches.

What is Atletico's Cunha stance?

The stance in the Spanish capital stance is very simple. Unless a club is willing to match Cunha's release clause, he is going nowhere.

Every player in Spain has to have such a release included within their contract and, in the case of the Brazil international, that clause is understood to be in excess of €100m. At this stage of the transfer window, without any significant talks with any clubs, it is highly unlikely that anyone in Europe will stump up the money to prise Cunha away from Atletico.

That will leave him competing with the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Joao Felix, Alvaro Morata and Angel Correa for a place in Simeone's starting XI. Cunha found himself down in the pecking order for Atletico's season-opening win against Getafe but he did come off the bench.

Manchester United's remaining options

An extremely unlikely pursuit of Cunha leaves Manchester United with a scramble to bring an attacking player to the club between now and the end of the transfer window. Of course, much of that depends on the future of Cristiano Ronaldo, who has indicated that he wishes to leave the club this month.

GOAL understands that Manchester United have placed Hakim Ziyech, Cody Gakpo and Antony on their radar.