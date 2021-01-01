Antonio Habas: ATK Mohun Bagan are not completely dependent on Roy Krishna

Antonio Habas pointed out that players like David Williams and Javi Hernandez have also turned up in front of goal...

ATK Mohun Bagan completed the double over arch-rivals East Bengal with a 3-1 victory in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 game at the Fatorda Stadium on Friday.

The Kolkata giants head coach Antonio Habas insisted that his men needed to control their emotions for the Kolkata derby to consider it as a normal game.

"Now this match had its own motivation. Maybe we had to control the motivation to play the match as normal with three points playing as a whole and control," Habas said after the game.

Habas also mentioned that although there was a change in formation for his team, but the principle and approach remained the same.

We change the system to 3-4-3 and we scored four goals in the match. (There is) No difference. We had the idea, a model of play and the principle was the same. The only difference was high press or medium press. Depending on the match, we can change the possession (style).

Habas, however, mentioned that his team faced a few problems at the back in the final minutes.

"Maybe we had 10 minutes in the last part with some problems. Too many corners to defend," the Spaniard said.

Article continues below

"He (Krishna) is very important in the team because we are in the ascending line. We have to use the situation. Today we almost saw Williams can score, Javi can score," he added.

Habas applauded the fans for the support and said, "I want to congratulate the Mariners today. This is a victory for them. We are here alone. But we had their support from the distance. This match was for the supporters also. They can be sure that the team gives 100 per cent on the pitch".