FC Goa, ATK-Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC to get India's three 2021 continental spots

After AFC's approval, three ISL sides will avail the three continental slots for India in the 2021 season....

(ISL) league stage winners , ISL winners and are all set to represent in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) competitions in 2021, Goal can confirm.

As things stand currently, the AFC Group stage spot is for the ISL league winners (FC Goa), the Group stage spot for the winners (Mohun Bagan) and the AFC Cup play-offs slot to the winner of the ISL play-offs (ATK).

However, since Mohun Bagan and ATK are set to merge into one entity, Bengaluru FC who finished third in the league have been handed an opportunity to compete in the AFC Cup play-offs.

When the discussion on this topic had started back in March, it was indicated that would be given the third continental spot by virtue of finishing as ISL play-offs runner-up. However, AFC has since decided to take into account league standings to award the third continental spot rather than the play-off performance.

Here's a detailed look at how the slots are allotted:

Slot 1:

ISL 2019-20 league phase winners to get (ACL) group stage slot

FC Goa have already sealed their berth in the AFC Champions League group stage by virtue of winning the ISL 2019-20 league stage. But in case the Gaurs are unable to take part in the ACL next season or if they fail to clear the club licensing criteria, then the ACL slot will go to league stage runners-up ATK.

However, since FC Goa have already cleared all necessary criteria for the current season, it is highly unlikely they will fail the criteria for the next season.

Slot 2

I-League 2019-20 champions get a direct slot in the AFC Cup group stage

Mohun Bagan have sealed their AFC Cup group stage slot by bagging the I-League 2019-20 slot. But as Mohun Bagan have entered into a merger with ATK and will form a new entity which will come into effect from June 2020 and will take part in the ISL 2020-21 season, their AFC Cup slot will now be availed by the newly formed ATK-Mohun Bagan. As ATK are the majority stakeholders in the new club, it is well within their rights to field the new team in the AFC Cup, utilising the continental slot that Bagan earned.

Though ATK had earned a continental spot of their own by winning the ISL play-offs, they are likely to take up the spot Bagan earned since it guarantees a direct group stage entry.

Slot 3

ISL 2019-20 play-off winners get a slot in the AFC Cup play-offs

Since ATK are more than likely they will take up Bagan's direct slot, the play-off position will go to Bengaluru FC by default as the third-placed team in the league stage. The two teams who finished above them have already qualified for Asia.

Therefore, it is more than likely that next season, three ISL clubs will be plying their trade in AFC's continental competitions in the following order:

1) FC Goa - AFC Champions League group stage

2) ATK-Mohun Bagan - AFC Cup group stage

3) Bengaluru FC - AFC Cup play-off stage