Atalanta vs Juventus: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The holders continue their quest for a fifth straight Coppa Italia title as they travel to Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on Wednesday

Juventus have not missed a beat since returning to competitive action following the winter break after coming from behind to beat Lazio on Sunday.

The Old Lady were rescued by a late Cristiano Ronaldo penalty which secured all three points and extended their lead at the top of Serie A to 11 points.

Now, the focus switches to the Coppa Italia and a trip to Atalanta, as the Italian champions look to secure their fifth league and cup double in a row with the treble still in the back of their minds.

Game Atalanta vs Juventus Date Wednesday, January 30 Time 7:45pm GMT / 2:45pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game will not be broadcast but is available for streaming on ESPN+.

US TV channel Online stream N/A ESPN+

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be televised on BT Sport 3 and can be streamed on the BT Sport App.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 3 BT Sport App

Squads & Team News

Position Atalanta players Goalkeepers Berisha, Gollini. Rossi Defenders Masiello, Mancini, Toloi, Palomino, Adnan, Varnier, Djimsiti, Reca Midfielders Gomez, Rigoni, Pasalic, Roon, Freuler, Hateboer, Castagne, Gosens, Valzania, Pessina Forwards Ilicic, Zapata, Tumminello, Barrow

Atalanta come into this game with a fully available squad after Ali Adnan returned from international duty.

Potential Atalanta starting XI: Berisha; Palomino, Toloi, Mancini; Rigoni, Pasalic, Roon, Adnan, Gomez; Zapata, Ilicic.

Position Juventus players Goalkeepers Szczesny, Pinsoglio, Perin Defenders De Sciglio, Chiellini, Benatia, Bonucci, Rugani, Sandro Midfielders Pjanic, Matuidi, Can, Bentancur, Bernardeschi, Spinazzola, Khedira, Cuadrado Forwards Ronaldo, Dybala, Costa, Mandzukic, Kean

Leonardo Bonucci picked up an injury against Lazio and will miss this game, while Juan Cuadrado remains a long-term absentee

Potential Juventus starting XI: Szczesny; De Sciglio, Chiellini, Rugani, Sandro; Can, Pjanic, Matuidi; Douglas Costa, Ronaldo, Dybala.

Betting & Match Odds

Juventus are favourites to win this match, with bet365 offering them at evens. Atalanta can be backed at 11/4, while a draw is 23/10.

Click here to see all of bet 365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

Juventus look unbeatable in Italy and have started 2019 in the fashion you come to expect from the Italian champions.

The Old Lady are still unbeaten after 21 games in Serie A and they haven't lost in the Coppa Italia since Roma defeated them at the quarter-final stage in the 2013-14 season.

Atalanta have become known as one of Italy's European challengers in recent seasons and are chasing a Champions League spot once again, as they sit three points behind AC Milan in the race for fourth place.

For all of Atalanta's recent success, they have not lifted any silverware since 1963 after being knocked out by Juventus at the semi-final stage in this competition last season.

Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri knows this won't be an easy test.

“There will be no second chances – we need to produce a big performance,” he said.

“It won’t be easy. Atalanta have scored more goals than anyone else in Serie A this season and they fought back against Roma on Sunday, creating lots of chances.

Article continues below

“Physically, they’re one of the few sides that can match us – but they do give you chances. In these one-off games, the winner is the team that makes the fewest mistakes. We need to take advantage of their weaknesses.”

Record signing Cristiano Ronaldo netted again at the weekend taking his tally up to 16 for the season but the Portuguese superstar is yet to find the net in the Coppa Italia for his new club.

Atalanta held Juventus to a draw on Boxing Day, with Allegri's side reduced to 10 men after Rodrigo Bentancur was sent off, and the hosts will be hoping to go one better to end their opponents' monopoly of the Coppa Italia.