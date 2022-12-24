Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Aston Villa against Liverpool on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Aston Villa are set to host Liverpool in the Premier League on Boxing Day at Villa Park.

Villa have won both of their Premier League games under Unai Emery so far – no manager has ever won their first three league games in charge of the Villans in the club's history. However, they have lost eight of their last nine Premier League meetings with Liverpool, with the exception being a bonkers 7-2 win in October 2020.

Meanwhile, the Reds have won their last five Premier League Boxing Day games by an aggregate score of 15-0, including all four games under Jurgen Klopp. They have also won their last two Premier League games, and are looking to win three in a row for the first time this season.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India and how to stream it live online.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool date & kick-off time

Game: Aston Villa vs Liverpool Date: December 26, 2022 Kick-off: 12:30pm ET / 5:30pm GMT / 11:00pm IST Venue: Villa Park Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on USA Network.

In the UK, Amazon Prime Video is showing the game on TV, with a live stream available through the Amazon Prime Video app.

Fans in India can catch the action live on the Star Sports Network, with live streaming on Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. USA Network fuboTV UK Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video app India Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD Hotstar

Check out GOAL's Soccer on U.S. TV guide Aston Villa team news and squad Unai Emery has revealed that he will miss Jacob Ramsey with a hamstring injury. "His injury came before we went to Dubai, he didn't play the friendly matches, but now he is starting to train on the pitch. I think he is going to be ready, maybe, in 10 days or two weeks," he said. Emiliano Martinez has not yet resumed training after winning the World Cup, while Diego Carlos is a long-term absentee. Aston Villa possible XI: Olsen; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Kamara, Luiz, McGinn; Bailey, Ings, Bunedia. Position Players Goalkeepers Steer, Olsen Defenders Cash, Konsa, Mings, Chambers, Augustinsson, Young, Digne Midfielders Luiz, McGinn, Sanson, Buendia, Nakamba, Bailey, Kamara, Coutinho Forwards Ings, Watkins, Archer Liverpool team news and squad

Liverpool will miss the services of Luis Diaz, Arthur Melo, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, Roberto Firmino and James Milner with injuries.

Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are doubtful.

"Trent, hopefully, will be better; he was not part of the full session but of parts; let's see how that develops until tomorrow. And Virgil trained [Thursday] completely normal and should be ready for Monday, but we have to see who gets the virus until then," Klopp stated.

Ibrahima Konate is unlikely to play as well after participating in the World Cup final on December 18 with France.

Liverpool possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson; Salah, Nunez, Carvalho