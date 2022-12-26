Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Lineups and LIVE updates

The Premier League is back and Liverpool will face Aston Villa on their return to action.

The Premier League returns to action today after a riveting World Cup tournament. The focus shifts back to club football as we enter the second half of the season.

Liverpool will visit Aston Villa on their return to the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp faces a daunting task in the coming weeks as Liverpool lie in 6th place with 22 points from 14 games. The Reds have had a topsy-turvy start to their season and it will be interesting to see how the team responds to the pressure.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, fired Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard and hired Unai Emery, who already has Premier League managerial experience having been at the helm at Arsenal. Villa won their last two games before the World Cup break which has taken them to 12th place in the table. A win over Liverpool will take them within one point of their opponents.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool probable lineups

Aston Villa XI (4-3-3): Olsen; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Kamara, Luiz; Buendia, Watkins, Bailey

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, F. Carvalho

Liverpool's upcoming fixtures

Klopp & Co. host Leicester City on Friday, 30th December, followed by a trip to Brentford on Monday, 2nd January.