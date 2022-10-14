Aston Villa vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Chelsea will take on Aston Villa in their ninth Premier League match of the season on Sunday. Graham Potter's Blues have won their last four games and will be confident about extending that winning run this weekend.
Chelsea beat AC Milan 2-0 in their previous outing and moved top of their Champions League group. Their last Premier League game was a 3-0 win over Wolves. They will now travel to Villa Park, where Aston Villa have struggled to get going this season. They have one win in their last five matches and head into the fixture against the Blues on the back of back-to-back draws.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.
Aston Villa vs Chelsea date & kick-off time
Game:
Aston Villa vs Chelsea
Date:
October 16, 2022
Kick-off:
2pm BST / 9:00am ET / 6:30pm IST
Venue:
Villa Park
How to watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), Aston Villa vs Chelsea an be streamed live on Peacock.
The game between Aston Villa and Chelsea is being broadcast on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom (UK).
In India, the Star Sports Network has the Premier League broadcasting rights, with streaming services on Disney+ Hotstar.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
N/A
Peacock
UK
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR
India
Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD
Disney+Hotstar
Aston Villa squad and team news
The big boost for Steven Gerrard is the return of Leon Bailey to full training. The Jamaica international had missed the team's 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest due to a small muscle injury.
Matty Cash and Cameron Archer are working towards full fitness and are expected to be available for selection against Chelsea. Gerrard also confirmed that he expects Lucas Digne to be fit by the end of the month.
Boubacar Kamara and Diego Carlos remain sidelined due to longer-term injuries.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Martínez, Steer, Olsen
Defender
Cash, Konsa, Mings, Chambers, Augustinsson, Young, Guilbert, Digne, Feeney, Bednarek
Midfielders
Luiz, McGinn, Sanson, Buendía, Nakamba, Coutinho, Dendocker, Wright, Bogarde, Ramsey
Forwards
Ings, Watkins, Bailey, Archer
Chelsea squad & team news
Wesley Fofana and N'golo Kante remain out of action for Chelsea due to injuries.
In-form right-back Reece James is also set to miss the game due an issue with his knee.
"He’s due to see a specialist over the weekend, so until we get that information there’s not too much else I can add unfortunately,’ Graham Potter revealed in his pre-match press conference.
"The rest would be speculation. We will wait and see. We need to check the discomfort and see a specialist."
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Kepa, Bettinelli, Mendy
Defenders
Silva, Chalobah, Chilwell, Koulibaly, Azpilicueta, Sarr, Emerson, Cucurella
Midfielders
Jorginho, Kovačić, Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher, Mount, Chukwuemeka, Zakaria
Forwards
Pulisic, Sterling, Ziyech, Havertz, Broja, Aubameyang