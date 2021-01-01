Aston Villa teenage sensation Chukwuemeka makes Premier League debut in Tottenham Hotspur win

The Anglo-Nigerian came off the bench in the closing stages and he nearly made his mark in the encounter with his stoppage-time strike

Aston Villa teenage sensation Carney Chwukuemeka made his Premier League debut in their 2-1 comeback victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old replaced Zimbabwe midfielder Marvelous Nakamba in the 89th minute as Dean Smith's men ended their three-game winless run in the league.

Sergio Reguilon's own goal and Ollie Watkins' match-winning goal, courtesy of an assist from Burkina Faso's Bertrand Traore, completed the turnaround for Aston Villa at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after Steven Bergwijn's eight-minute opener for the hosts.

Not long after his introduction, Chukwuemeka was close to marking his debut outing in the English top-flight with a goal but his effort was denied by the post.

Carney Chukwuemeka.

Jaden Philogene-Bidace.



Remember the names. ⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/6VK0bsQXEP — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 19, 2021

In addition to his landmark outing on Wednesday, the Anglo-Nigerian aged 17 years and 211 days became the third-youngest player to play for Aston Villa in the Premier League after Gareth Barry (17y 68d) and Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (16y 198d).

Born in Austria to Nigerian parents, Chukwuemeka has developed through the ranks at Aston Villa since he joined the Claret and Blue Army at the age of 12 from Northampton Town.

He signed his professional contract at the club last October and he made Dean Smith’s matchday squad for the first time in February where he was an unused substitute in their 2-1 defeat to Leicester City.

Article continues below

The 17-year-old who has played for Aston Villa U23 and U18 teams this season, recently featured in NXGN and his performances reportedly caught the attention of Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Manchester City.

Following his inspiring cameo appearance, Chukwuemeka will hope for more playing time when Aston Villa host Chelsea for their final Premier League game of the season on Sunday.

They are 11th in the league table with 52 points after 37 matches while third-place Chelsea are aiming to secure one of the last two Uefa Champions League qualification spots.