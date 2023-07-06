Aston Villa in battle with Borussia Dortmund and Galatasaray to sign USMNT star Weston McKennie from Juventus

Aston Villa, Borussia Dortmund and Galatasaray are battling for Weston McKennie's signature, according to a report.

Weston McKennie looking for a new club

Villa, Dortmund, and Galatasaray interested

Transfer battle for the USMNT midfielder

WHAT HAPPENED? The three teams are interested in signing the midfielder, according to Caught Offside. The USMNT star, who is currently under contract at Juventus, is on the lookout for a new club and has attracted significant attention from these three teams.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 24-year-old joined Leeds on loan for the second half of the 2022-23 season which ended with them getting relegated. As a key player for the United States, McKennie has showcased his versatility and strong work ethic.

Aston Villa's Premier League status, Dortmund's reputation for nurturing talent and Galatasaray's illustrious history make these clubs attractive destinations for the talented midfielder.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The midfielder has made 65 appearances with Juventus in all competitions so far, scoring eight times. His loan move to Leeds was a bust with the player scoring no goals in his 20 appearances in the Premier League.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MCKENNIE? The US international will make a decision regarding his future before the preseason begins with Juventus.