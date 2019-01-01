Aston Villa announce £12m Ezri Konsa signing

An Under-20 World Cup winner with England rejoins former boss Dean Smith as the Villans continue to strengthen over the summer

have announced the signing of Ezri Konsa from in a £12 million ($15m) deal.

The Under-21 defender joins up with former Bees boss Dean Smith, having impressed during the 2018-19 season with the Championship side.

Speaking to Villa's official website of the U20 World Cup winner, Smith said: "Ezri fits the profile of the type of player we were searching for.

“It helps that Richard O’Kelly [assistant coach] and I have worked with him before. He’s a high-potential player who I believe can step up to the Premier League and I’m really looking forward to working with him again.”

Konsa becomes Villa's seventh signing of the summer window as they prepare for life back in the English top flight, with Matt Targett, Jota, Anwar El Ghazi, Wesley and Kortney Hause all coming in, while Tyrone Mings made his loan move from Bournemouth permanent.

Ahead of linking up with his new team-mates, Konsa himself revealed his excitement at sealing a move to a Premier League side.

“I'm over the moon to join such a massive club as Aston Villa,” he said. “I just can't wait to get started and meet the lads. I can't wait to get started with Dean and Richard again.

“We've got a legend here in John Terry as well. He used to be a centre-back so having him here I think will help me a lot.

“The atmosphere [at Villa Park] is immense. For me to be here and play in front of the fans week in, week out, for me is something special. I can't wait.

“I'm speechless right now. As a kid I always used to dream about playing in the Premier League and for it to actually happen now is a dream come true for me and my family.

“It's a challenge that I look forward to very much. For me to finally be able to do it against the top players in the world, it's a privilege."

Konsa will travel on Thursday to meet up with the rest of his new squad in America as the Villans continue their pre-season preparations for the upcoming Premier League campaign.

Villa's first match back in the top tier of English football will be something of a baptism of fire as they travel to London to face runners-up .