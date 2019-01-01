Asia Football School kicks off its Malaysian operation

Having found success in Indonesia, youth football training programme Asia Football School will soon begin training children in Malaysia too.

The soccer school, which successes in Indonesia include the unearthing of junior Indonesian stars Bagus Kahfi, Bagas Kaffa and Sutan Zico, will see it expanding its operation in Malaysia too, beginning in mid-September.

The programme will open its door to boys and girls aged five to sixteen, with a training fee of RM 110 per month and training sessions held once every week, it was revealed in the launch held last Thursday at the Sultan Sulaiman Club, , where its training sessions will be held.

AFS is also looking to grow its enrollment to include underprivileged children, with the cooperation and sponsorship of corporate partners. For the time being, it has been able to draw the participation of JM Enigma Capital, whose CEO Dato' Seri Matthew Tai Chi-Yip was also present during the launch.

When fielding questions from the reporters, AFS executive director Ryz Martein Yacob explained that although it looks to train the children in an enjoyable atmosphere, it still wants to create a pathway for them.

"The idea here is that there is a pathway that we are creating. The children should come here if they want to learn to play football in a fun and professional environment.

"We're catering to the 85 per cent bracket of the market that is not covered by NFDP (Malaysian government-run youth football programme, National Football Development Programme). Some of them want to play just to sweat it out, others do it out of passion, while there are children who want to be better and join a club.

"Hopefully we will unearth trainees who are advanced, who we can place in special programmes like what we have done in Indonesia. And perhaps in 18 months time, we hope to link up with Malaysian clubs. That's the pathway that we're hoping to create."

For enquiries: e-mail enquiries@asiafootballschool.com

