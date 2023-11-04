'I feel ashamed!' - Mikel Arteta blasts 'embarrassing' decision to allow Newcastle goal after Arsenal suffer first defeat of season

Mikel Arteta says it is 'embarrassing' that Anthony Gordon's controversial winner against Arsenal was allowed to stand at St James' Park on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners' unbeaten Premier League run came to an end courtesy of Gordon's scrappy strike in the 64th minute. In the build-up to the decisive goal, a lengthy VAR check took place to see if the ball had gone out of play and then if there had been a foul by Joelinton. The goal was also checked for offside and was ultimately allowed to stand. The result means the Magpies go sixth, while the north Londoners , who had 60% possession and 14 shots to the hosts' nine, lost ground to league leaders Manchester City. Manager Arteta was furious after the final whistle and did not hide his feelings.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I have praised my players for the way they played and competed in this stadium against this team. The result should not be what it is - there are many reasons for that. If there was a team looking to win the game today it was Arsenal," he told BBC's Match of the Day.

"Embarrassing what happened - how this goal stands, in the Premier League - this league we say is the best in the world. I've been 20 years in this country and now I feel ashamed. It's a disgrace and there's too much at stake here. We are trying to do incredible things and be at the highest level each week.

"When we're not good enough I hold my hands up and take responsibility. The outcome is nowhere near the level this league needs to have and the way this league is getting competed in. It's not good enough. I feel embarrassed to be part of this."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: VAR was once again the major talking point from the game, with Newcastle also left furious when Kai Havertz escaped a red card. On the pitch, however, this result is a big blow to Arsenal's title chances, even though the season is just 11 fixtures in.

WHAT NEXT? Both teams are in Champions League action in midweek. Newcastle travel to Dortmund on Tuesday, while Arsenal take on Sevilla on Wednesday.