Asamoah Gyan: Ghana legend to mark Premier League return under new coach at Legon Cities

The 35-year-old is set to work under a new trainer following his October switch to The Royals

Asamoah Gyan will mark his Premier League return under a new coach after the club parted ways with Bosnian-German trainer Goran Barjaktarevic.

The Accra-based outfit has announced the development after days of media speculation about the coach’s future following the club's disappointing 3-0 loss to Great Olympics in the Ghana Premier League ( ) on Friday.

The Royals have drawn one and lost one of two league games thus far. Gyan, though, is yet to make an appearance for the side due to match fitness concerns following his signing in October.

"Legon Cities announces that manager Goran Barjaktarevic has left the club with immediate effect," Cities have announced in a statement.

"The club would like to thank Goran for his services during his time at Legon Cities FC and to wish him success in the future.

"A new manager will announced in the coming days."

Barjaktarevic joined Cities ahead of the 2019-20 GPL season which was ultimately terminated midway due to outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

His team struggled throughout the campaign with an early battle with relegation, and eventually found themselves just one point and one spot above the drop zone after matchday 15 when the championship was truncated.

This term, The Royals' fortunes have not been any different as they settled for a 1-1 home draw with Berekum in their league opener before falling heavily to Olympics on Friday.

Eleven Wonders coach Ignatius Osei Fosu, ex-Ghana and assistant coach Ibrahim Tanko and former boss Bashir Hayford have all been linked to the vacant Cities job.

The club has had to do without marquee signing Gyan so far following his return to domestic club football for the first time in 17 years.

After leaving Liberty Professionals for Italian outfit in 2003, the 35-year-old has gone on to represent the likes of Sunderland, Kayserispor, Al Ain, Shainghai SIPG, Al Ahli Dubai and outfit .

He is currently Ghana's all-time top scorer and most capped player, having netted 51 times in 109 internationals. The forward also currently stands as Africa's all-time top scorer at the World Cup after reaching six goals (in all tournaments) during the 2014 event in .