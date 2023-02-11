AS Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain: Lineups and LIVE updates

PSG look to gallop towards another Ligue 1 title as hosts Monaco compete for a Champions League spot

After bowing out of the Coupe De France owing to a shambolic defeat against OM, reigning French champions travel to Monaco in another feisty clash in Ligue 1.

AS Monaco’s form since the showdown in Qatar has been nothing short of magnificent. The French side has quietly gone about their business crawling their way into the top-4.

Monaco has been unbeaten in France for the past seven games and would like to add to their tally when they face a struggling PSG outfit.

A win against the leaders would see Les Rouge et Blanc storm into the Champions League spot as they breathe down the necks of Lens and Marseille.

Christophe Galtier’s men have had topsy turvy start to the New Year producing some good performances but being stunned by several teams. PSG currently sits at the pinnacle of the league with an 8-point gap from OM who is in second place.

But with Les Parisians scheduled to host Bayern Munich next week in the Champions League, Galtier has this fixture to solve any underlying issues in the team.

With Kylian Mbappe being sidelined owing to an injury, the French manager will look to find the leader of his forward battery in the 24-year-old’s absence. Unfortunately for Galtier, PSG’s last two encounters against their opposition of the night have seen them drop points.

The record French champions were held 1-1 at the Parc Des Princes this season while their last visit to saw them being battered by the home side 3-0.

AS Monaco vs PSG probable line-ups

AS Monaco XI (4-4-2): Nubel; Aguilar, Disasi, Maripan, Henrique; Minamino, Camara, Fofana, Golovin; Ben Yedder, Embolo

PSG XI (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Pembele, Marquinhos, Ramos, Mendes; Vitinha, Pereira, Verratti; Soler; Ekitike, Neymar

AS Monaco vs PSG LIVE updates

PSG's upcoming opponents

The reigning French champions host Bayern Munich next on the 15th of February in the first leg of their Round of 16 Champions League draw as they look to turn their UCL-winning dream into a reality. PSG then welcomes Christophe Galtier's former side Lille on the 19th of February before traveling to Stade Velodrome to face Marseille on the 27th of February.