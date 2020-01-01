Arteta's Arsenal to play Guardiola's Man City in Carabao Cup quarter-finals

The Gunners beat Liverpool on penalties on Thursday and will now take on the holders in the last eight of the Carabao Cup

Mikel Arteta will face former mentor Pep Guardiola after were drawn against in the quarter-finals.

Arsenal manager Arteta spent three seasons as assistant to Guardiola during an unprecedented period of success for City before swapping jobs last December.

The sides have met twice since then, with Arsenal exacting revenge for a 3-0 Premier League defeat towards the end of last season with a 2-0 win in the 2019-20 semi-finals.

Arsenal beat on penalties after a goalless last-16 tie on Thursday, while City saw off 3-0 to stay on course for a fifth Carabao Cup triumph in six years.

"I was enjoying the victory in the dressing room and I got the news," Arteta said in his post-match press conference.

"Another massive challenge for us but we're not getting very lucky with the draws at the moment. But we'll prepare [for] the game and try to win, of course."

Elsewhere, will travel to in another all-Premier League tie and 's reward for knocking out London rivals is a trip to Championship outfit .

are the other second-tier side remaining and host – penalty shoot-out winners against Newport County on Wednesday – for a place in the semi-finals. Brentford reached the last eight for the first time in their history thanks to a 3-0 win over .

The quarter-final ties will be contested over one leg on the week commencing December 21.

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw in full:

Stoke vs Tottenham

Brentford vs Newcastle

Arsenal vs Manchester City

vs Manchester United

Man City's recent dominance of the Carabao Cup has edged them towards becoming the most successful club in the tournament's history.

Liverpool currently hold that title with eight wins, but City's win over back in March was their seventh.

Villa, Man Utd and Chelsea have each won the competiiton five times.

After the quarter-finals are played, the semi-final stage is set to be played on the week commencing January 4, 2021. While previous iterations of the tournament had two-legged semi-finals, this season's will see single-leg knockout games.

The 2021 Carabao Cup final is scheduled to be played at Wembley Stadium on February 28, 2021.