Arteta's Arsenal approach won't 'copy and paste' Guardiola's methods at Man City

The new Gunners boss is wary of simply replicating what his former mentor has done in Manchester

manager Mikel Arteta has stressed he won't just "copy and paste" Pep Guardiola's approach to .

Having worked as an assistant to Guardiola at City, Arteta has quickly been compared to the former and coach as he looks to get the Gunners playing attractive football again.

While Arteta's preferred style of play is somewhat similar to what Guardiola has deployed in Manchester, the Arsenal boss has stressed he is taking a unique, tailored approach to his job.

"It is a completely different context with the situations at City and Arsenal," Arteta said.

"You have to be around every character and person. Everyone feels things in different way. If you copy and paste, it is always bad."

Arteta's Gunners have won their past three Premier League games and travel to the Etihad on Wednesday to take on Guardiola's City .

While Arteta is determined to forge his own managerial path at the Emirates, he was quick to praise Guardiola's bold managerial style and the Spaniard's ability to give his players the confidence to stick to a system of play.

"He wants to take more risks and wants to play the way he wants and it does not matter what, he will maintain that line," Arteta added.

"I never heard a player doubt 'can we play like this, or should we play like this?' They are all so convinced as he does not leave one drop of a doubt what needs to be done."

Arsenal are currently ninth in the Premier League with victory on Wednesday crucial to keeping their top-four hopes firmly alive.

City, meanwhile, are 25 points shy of league leaders but are close to wrapping up second spot with third-place four points back having also played an extra game.

Guardiola's side were beaten 2-0 by rivals Manchester United on Sunday and they'll be desperate to bounce back quickly ahead of next week's last-16 second leg against .

City claimed a 2-1 away victory in the first leg with Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne finding the back of the net in after Isco had initially handed Zinedine Zidane's side the lead.