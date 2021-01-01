Arsenal

'#ArtetaOut #KroenkeOut': Angry Arsenal fans blow up social media

Shina Oludare
Chief Editor Nigeria
Mikel Arteta Arsenal 2020-21
Getty Images
Upset about the club’s struggles in recent outings, the Gunners’ loyalists want the duo out of the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal fans have turned on owner Stan Kroenke and manager Mikel Arteta despite the Gunners’ 3-1 defeat of West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

After being knocked out of the Europa League by Villarreal, the North London outfit had to silence the Baggies to stay in the hunt for a top-seven finish in the Premier League.

With three matches to the end of 2020-21 campaign, the Gunners are already mathematically out of contention for a Champions League berth, and it appears unlikely for the Emirates Stadium giants to earn a spot in the Europa League next term.

With that in mind, the club’s fans have slammed the owner and the Spaniard for Arsenal’s woeful run this season and they have taken to social media to ask the duo to quit their roles as they demand a new beginning. 

