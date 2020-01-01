Arteta wants swift end to Arsenal's Aubameyang uncertainty

The Gunners skipper is out of contract in 2021 and has been linked with Barcelona and Inter

Mikel Arteta wants Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future sorted imminently - both for the good of and the player.

Aubameyang showed his worth to the Gunners once again on Saturday as he took his tally for the season to 25, with both goals in the 2-0 semi-final success against .

However the Gabon international is now into the final year of his contract in north London, and the issue continues to cast a dark cloud over the Emirates ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Arteta has long stated his belief that Aubameyang can be convinced to stay, a message he reiterated after the weekend’s victory at Wembley, but the Spaniard admits it would be best for all involved if there was a swift conclusion to the situation so that he could plan for the summer and that the striker could focus purely on next season.

“When I was talking about the uncertain things that we have on the table, obviously he is one of them,” said the Arsenal head coach, ahead of Tuesday night’s game at .

“There is another one of where we are going to finish and whether we are going to be playing in Europe or not which is going to have an impact, and there is all of this situation, the market and how it’s going to develop.

“With Auba, I think I’ve been very clear with what I want. The quicker we do it for me personally the better because the player will be more focused, more determined and more calm, but we have to respect the timings as well and the needs that the football club has.”

Meanwhile, Arteta says he is yet to talk to Santi Cazorla about a possible coaching role at the club. The former Gunners favourite played his final game for on Sunday before moving to -based side Al-Sadd, the team coached by and legend Xavi.

There have been suggestions that once he calls time on his playing days, that Cazorla could return to Arsenal to be part of Arteta’s staff - and the Spaniard did not rule out the possibility when asked.

“My opinion of Santi cannot be any higher, he said. “Personally, first with the type of person he is and what he brings to that dressing room, and as well as a player what he did throughout his career.

“About the coaching role and the future? We will see what happens right now. But he just finished [at Villarreal], let him enjoy that moment and we will see what happens in the future.”

When quizzed on whether a discussion had been had, Arteta added: “Not yet.”