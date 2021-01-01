Arteta told he needs to spend £200m on three new players as Graham urges Arsenal board to back boss

A legendary former manager in north London believes one of his successors requires a big-money splurge in order to be competitive

Mikel Arteta has been told that he requires a £200 million ($278m) spending splurge in order to make Arsenal competitive, with George Graham calling on the Gunners board to back their boss in the transfer market.

The north London outfit have loosened the purse strings at times in recent windows, bringing in the likes of Nicolas Pepe and Thomas Partey, but they have fallen behind a number of Premier League rivals when it comes to investment.

Graham believes that situation needs to change in order for a return to title contention to be made, with a title-winning coach from Arsenal’s past looking for one of his successors to be given an opportunity to splash out on world-class talent.

What has been said?

Assessing the club’s class of 2020-21, Graham – who delivered two First Division crowns across nine years as Arsenal boss – told Express Sport: “They have got problems, but they can rectify them with three players.

“Arteta is doing a very good job. But while he has improved the players, he has only improved them to a certain point.

“They have got to have natural ability to get to the next level.

“Arsenal have outstanding young players, but they need help. Quality players around them to show them the way.

“They need to go out and buy two or three players, each costing £75m to £100m.”

Where should Arsenal be looking to strengthen?

Arsenal sit 10th in the Premier League table heading into a derby date with Tottenham on Sunday, with Graham of the opinion that another goalscorer should figure prominently on any shopping list drawn up at Emirates Stadium.

He added: “Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has made a point since he came into the club but not many others have enjoyed the same success.

“Alexandre Lacazette will get you a few goals here and there, but if you want top quality you want an Ian Wright or a Thierry Henry. Arsenal needs outstanding strikers.

“Then at the back they have just got to get rid of these stupid mistakes. If individuals keep making these mistakes, eventually you have to think, 'maybe they are not good enough'.

Article continues below

“Mikel Arteta will know the players he needs. If he buys intelligent players, he will make them into top class defenders.

“Arsenal had waited 18 years before I won my first title in 1989. It's been 17 years now. The sooner that money is spent, the better.”

Further reading