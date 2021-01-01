Arteta explains how Odegaard makes Arsenal better after Europa League thunderbolt from loan star

The Norwegian midfielder caught the eye in a continental clash with Olympiacos, with his manager admitting that he has become “really important”

Martin Odegaard scored a Europa League thunderbolt for Arsenal against Olympiacos, with Mikel Arteta admitting that the on-loan midfielder is making the Gunners a more difficult outfit to contain.

The Norway international was added to the ranks at Emirates Stadium during the winter transfer window from Real Madrid and is due to see out the 2020-21 campaign in north London.

The 22-year-old has been eased into the fold by Arteta, with the classy playmaker needing to adjust to new surroundings, but his performance against Greek giants Olympiacos on Thursday showcased what he is all about and the value he can offer to Arsenal.

What has been said?

Arteta told the Gunners’ official website on how Odegaard improves his side: “He helps us to do the processes much better.

“He helps us as a team because he gives us a lot of continuity on the ball.

“He's really intelligent to find the spaces, he attracts a lot of opponents. We ask him to score goals, to arrive in the box.

“Today, he scored a brilliant goal and his contribution was really important for the team.”

Can Arsenal sign Odegaard on a permanent basis?

The Gunners could explore the option of signing Odegaard on a permanent basis, but there is no purchase clause to trigger in his loan agreement.

Those at Santiago Bernabeu would need to open themselves up to talks before a deal could be put in place to keep the Norwegian in England.

Who else impressed Arteta against Olympiacos?

Arsenal appear to have one foot in the Europa League quarter-finals after edging their way to a 3-1 first-leg lead away from home.

Odegaard, Gabriel Magalhaes and Mohamed Elneny got their goals, but another promising performance was put in by Brazilian forward Willian as he continues to find his feet after a slow start to life with the Gunners.

Arteta added: “I think he was really good again.

“I wanted to give him some continuity because he deserves it. He's training really well.

“Another assist and then Elneny, he's been practising those shots from outside the box with Roundy and today he got his rewards. I'm really happy with the subs as well, the way they came on.”

