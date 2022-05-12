'Arteta complains a lot' - Conte tells Arsenal boss to 'focus more on his team' after derby demolition

Antonio Conte has said that Mikel Arteta should "focus more on his team" after the Arsenal manager's comments on the referee following Tottenham's derby win on Thursday.

Arsenal missed the chance to seal Champions League qualification after losing 3-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A brace from Harry Kane and a goal from Son Heung-min wrapped up the three points for Spurs, but Arteta appeared to be unhappy with some of the referee's decisions in his post-match interview.

What has Conte said about Arteta

Kane opened the scoring after Son was awarded a penalty following a foul from Cedric in the box, despite the fact that the amount of contact the Arsenal defender made was up for debate.

Rob Holding was sent off for a second bookable offence later in the first half, and when quizzed on those incidents by Sky Sports, an angry Arteta refused to offer his opinion out of fear of being "suspended for six months".

Conte criticised his managerial counterpart in his press conference while referencing the number of fouls he felt went unpunished during Spurs' 1-1 draw with Liverpool last weekend.

"He complains a lot. He has to focus more on his team," the Italian tactician said when quizzed on Arteta's remarks. "He has to focus more on his work. He has to continue to work because he's very good. To hear someone complain all the time is not so good.

"At Liverpool do you hear me complain about Fabinho and all the fouls? No. He can take my advice if he wants, but if not I don't care."

Spurs still in top-four hunt

Conte's side remain in fifth despite their win over Arsenal, but they are now just one point behind their fourth-placed rivals with two games left to play.

Spurs can leapfrog the Gunners into fourth if they beat Burnley on Sunday, albeit until Arteta's men take in a trip to Newcastle the following day.

Tottenham will then complete their campaign with a clash against relegated Norwich City, and momentum may now be with them as they seek to seal a return to the Champions League for 2022-23.

