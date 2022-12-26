Arteta reveals Arsenal plan to act quickly in the January transfer window

Manager Mikel Arteta is hoping Arsenal are able to act quickly in the January transfer window to sustain their Premier League title bid.

WHAT HAPPENED? Summer signing Gabriel Jesus has been ruled out for at least three months after picking up an injury at Qatar. The league leaders currently only have Eddie Nketiah available to fill that traditional No.9 spot. The north Londoners have some tricky Premier League fixtures in January ahead of them, facing top-four contenders Newcastle, Tottenham, and Manchester United all within three weeks

WHAT THEY SAID: “We knew the importance of getting players early in the summer and that is the same we want to do in January,” Arteta told reporters. “This is idealistic. Sometimes it is not realistic. But obviously, if you ask my opinion, as quick as possible we want the players in to get settled. What we cannot afford to do is get a player here that is not for us,” he said. “We don’t need a body, we need players that make the team better.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal have been heavily linked with Ukraine and Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mudryk in recent months, and it's been reported that he is their priority target. The 21-year-old has impressed for Shakhtar in the Champions League, with his club valuing him at around £87.5 million (€100m/$105m).

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Arsenal face London rivals West Ham on Boxing Day. The Gunners have the opportunity to increase their lead over Manchester City to eight points until at least December 28, when City face Leeds United.