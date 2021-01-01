Arteta addresses Ozil future as Fenerbahce claim transfer is imminent

An official from the Super Lig club assured on Wednesday that they were making strong progress on the deal

manager Mikel Arteta gave little away on Mesut Ozil's future amid clams from that the playmaker is -bound.

Ozil has been frozen out of Arteta's plans in 2020-21, after the trainer left him out of the Gunners' Premier League squad at the start of the season.

The 32-year-old has not played a single minute for his club and is widely expected to leave in the current transfer window, with Super Lig side Fenerbahce in the driving seat.

More teams

“I look very positively on behalf of the community and the president, but I do not see it easily. We have plans of our own,” club sporting director Emre Belozoglu told reporters on Wednesday.

“Mesut also has a contract with his club. He is a superstar. We are talking about a player who contributed to a goal in every other game at every club he has played for. I would be very pleased if Fenerbahce could have such a player.

“We had a meeting with him and his manager. Mesut is closer than ever. The fact that Mesut had this childhood dream and Fenerbahce had the dream has made this step so close for the first time.”

When asked about the ex- international following Arsenal's 0-0 draw against the following day, though, Arteta remained tight-lipped.

"Well I don’t know how close he’s been before. There are some conversations going with Edu and the club at the moment, but nothing concrete yet," he explained to reporters after the final whistle.

Thursday's draw meant Arsenal missed the chance to move into the top half of the table, and they approach the midway point of the season in 11th place.

Arteta admitted that he was frustrated by the dropped points, while recognising that the tie was a fair reflection of a hard-fought game against the south Londoners.

Article continues below

"I am disappointed because we wanted to win the game," he added.

"But I think a draw is a fair result, because we lacked some freshness and some quality in the final third to win this match."

Arsenal are back in action on Monday, when visit the Emirates Stadium.