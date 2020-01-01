Arsenal's Saka is Europa League assist king

The versatile Anglo-Nigerian aided another goal which made him the outright leader for assists in Europe's second tier club competition this season

Bukayo Saka became the player with most assists this season after aiding Alexandre Lacazette's 81st minute goal in the 1-0 win at .

The 18-year old Anglo-Nigerian has been one of the standout players for the Gunners this season with his ability to create goals for his teammates a noteworthy feature.

Indeed, his nine assists in all competitions is the most of any player.

Article continues below

More teams

5 - Bukayo Saka has registered five assists in the Europa League this season (excluding qualifiers), more than any other player. Creator. pic.twitter.com/FqGJJxW0iM — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 20, 2020

Saka's assist against Olympiakos was his fifth in the competition, ahead of ' Borna Barisic (4) and Lisbon duo of Wenderson Gelano and Nuno Sequeira (4 each).

His previous assists were against (3 assists over two legs) and Standard Liege, all in the group phase.

Saka will be looking to be involved in the goals again when Arsenal host in the Premier League on Sunday.