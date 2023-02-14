Arsenal warned not to let title opportunity slip by Arsene Wenger: 'Conditions next season won’t be as favourable'

Arsene Wenger has warned Arsenal not to "miss this opportunity" to win the title because "conditions next season won't be as favourable".

Arsenal winless in the last two games

Will host Man City next

Wenger calls for more consistency

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners' pursuit of a first Premier League crown since 2003-04 has stuttered after a 1-0 loss to Everton at Goodison Park and a 1-1 draw with Brentford in their last two outings. However, they are still at the summit, three points ahead of Manchester City with a game in hand, and they will welcome the reigning champions to the Emirates Stadium in a huge clash on Wednesday. Former Arsenal boss Wenger has urged Mikel Arteta's men to keep building on their "remarkable" start and finish the job, as he has doubts over whether they will get another chance to clinch the trophy next season.

WHAT THEY SAID: "You win it when you can win it and you don’t care too much about the rest you take the title and let the rest talk about it," the Frenchman told beIN Sports. "I agree the conditions next season won’t be as favourable as they are now so let's not miss this opportunity. Arsenal has 51 points after 21 games, which is remarkable. I feel the usual threats are all out of the race. The only threat is City and even City is now not as dominant as they were last year or two years before, and I feel since the start of the season City was more vulnerable defensively than before."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal now have a huge chance to get their hands on the elusive trophy after a gap of almost two decades and Wenger does not want them to run out of gas in the second phase of the season. However, City came out on top in the last meeting between the two teams as a Nathan Ake goal gave them a 1-0 victory in their fourth-round FA Cup tie against the Gunners.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal take on Manchester City in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, before turning their attention to an away game against Aston Villa on February 18.