Arsenal vs Zurich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Arsenal will end their Europa League group stage campaign by hosting Zurich at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday. The Gunners would like to grab the three points on offer as it would seal the top spot for them in Group A. They head into the contest high on confidence after brushing aside Nottingham Forest 5-0 over the weekend.
Meanwhile, the visitors have already crashed out of the competition, but can still qualify for the Europa Conference League. If they can upset the Premier League leaders and PSV beat Bodo/Glimt then they will be able to continue their journey in Europe by finishing third in the group.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.
Arsenal vs FC Zurich date & kick-off time
Game:
Arsenal vs FC Zurich
Date:
November 3/4, 2022
Kick-off:
8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET / 1:30am IST (Nov 4, 2022)
Stream:
How to watch Arsenal vs FC Zurich on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on the TUDN network and can be live-streamed on Paramount+.
In the U.K., BT Sport 2 is showing the game between Zurich and Arsenal on TV, with a live stream available through the BT Sport app.
Fans in India can watch the game on the Sony Sports Network.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
|TUDN USA, UniMas.
fuboTV, Paramount+, TUDN.com, TUDN App
UK
India
Sony Ten 2 SD/HD
Sony Liv
Zurich squad and team news
The Swiss outfit will be missing the services of Ilan Sauter, Blerim Dzemaili, Donis Avdijaj, Mirlaid Kryeziu and Miguel Reichmuth for this fixture.
Nikola Katic remains doubtful and looks set to be replaced by Karol Mets.
Zurich predicted XI: Brecher; Mets, Aliti, Kamberi; Boranijasevic, Selnaes, Conde, Guerrero; Marchesano; Okita, Tosin
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Kostadinovic, Brecher, De Nitti.
Defenders
Kamberi, Omeragic, Aliti, Boranijasevic, Mets.
Midfielders
Guerrero, Selnaes, Marchesano, Hornschuh, Conde, Rohner.
Forwards
Santini, Okita, Tosin, V'Yunnik, Bajrami.
Arsenal team news and squad
Arsenal will continue to miss Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny. Although the Egyptian has returned to training following a serious hamstring injury, he might not be risked against Zurich. Meanwhile, Granit Xhaka remains suspended.
Bukayo Saka suffered a knock against Forest but should be fine to make it into the squad if not to the starting XI. Oleksandr Zinchenko and Matt Turner are doubtful for the clash.
Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Odegaard, Lokonga, Vieira; Nelson, Nketiah, Martinelli
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Ramsdale, Hilson.
Defenders
White, Magalhaes, Saliba, Holding, Soares, Tomiyasu, Gabriel.
Midfielders
Tierney, Odegaard, Vieira, Lokonga, Smith, Partey, Bandeira.
Forwards
Jesus, Martinelli, Nketiah, Marquinhos, Nelson.