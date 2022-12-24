Arsenal vs West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Arsenal vs West Ham on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Arsenal will host West Ham at the Emirates Stadium on Boxing Day in a Premier League encounter.

The Gunners are at the top of the table with 37 points from 14 matches. They have a five-point lead over Manchester City and will look to extend that when they go up against the Hammers. Arsenal have won their last 10 Premier League home games on Boxing Day, and are unbeaten in their last 13 at home on that date since a 2-0 loss against Nottingham Forest in 1987.

West Ham are currently in 16th spot having lost their final three games before the World Cup break. If they go down again on Monday night, the pressure may begin to mount on Moyes.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India and how to stream it live online.

Arsenal vs West Ham date & kick-off time

Game: Arsenal vs West Ham Date: December 26, 2022 Kick-off: 3:00pm ET / 8:00pm GMT / 1:30am IST Venue: Emirates Stadium

How to watch Arsenal vs West Ham on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live on Peacock.

In the UK, Amazon Prime Video is showing the game on TV, with a live stream available through the Amazon Prime Video app.

Fans in India can catch the action live on the Star Sports Network, with live streaming on Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. NA Peacock UK Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video app. India Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD Hotstar

Check out GOAL's Soccer on U.S. TV guide Arsenal team news and squad Gabriel Jesus and Emile Smith Rowe are both out for the Gunners for this game, as are Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Reiss Nelson and William Saliba. "With Gabby, it's very difficult to put a timeframe [on his recovery]. It was a significant injury, and knowing him, I prefer not to give any dates away," said manager Mikel Arteta. Whereas on Saliba he said: "Let's see. We have the data of what he's done in training and in terms of the actual minutes. When he gets back, we'll make the decision." Arsenal Possible XI: Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli. Position Players Goalkeepers Ramsdale, Hein, Turner Defenders White, Magalhaes, Holding, Soares, Gabriel, Tierney Midfielders Odegaard, Vieira, Lokonga, Smith, Partey, Bandeira, Xhaka, Elneny Forwards Martinelli, Nketiah, Marquinhos West Ham team news and squad

The Hammers, meanwhile, are without Maxwel Cornet and Alphonse Areola, while Nayef Aguerd is a doubt.

Strikers Gianluca Scamacca (ankle) and Michail Antonio (calf) are also uncertain to be available for the clash..

"Gianluca has an ankle injury, and [Michail] had a calf strain. They’re improving - we’re hoping that they both have a chance, but I’ve got to say they’re doubtful," Moyes stated.

West Ham possible XI: Fabianski; Kehrer, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Fornals, Paqueta, Benrahma; Bowen.