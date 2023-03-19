Arsenal v Crystal Palace: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch Arsenal against Crystal Palace in the Premier League from the UK, US and India, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal take on Crystal Palace in a crucial Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The Gunners are looking to complete their first league double over Crystal Palace since 2017-18, following their 2-0 win at Selhurst Park on the opening day of the season.

Mikel Arteta's men have won eight of their nine London derbies in the Premier League this season (D1), which should further boost their morale heading into Sunday's meeting.

On the other hand, Palace have won just one of their eight London derby matches in the Premier League this season (D2 L5), winning 2-1 at West Ham in November. The Eagles have scored the fewest goals (five) and have the worst goal difference (-10) in such games this term, while Arsenal have the fewest goals conceded (four) and best goal difference (+16).

Gabriel Martinelli has been in brilliant form and is Arsenal's highest goalscorer in the Premier League this season with 12 goals, including five in his last five appearances. It's the most goals a player has scored for the Gunners in a single campaign while aged 21 or under since Nicolas Anelka's 17 in 1998-99.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: date & kick-off time

Game: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Date: March 19, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:00 am ET / 2:00 pm GMT / 7:30 pm IST Venue: Emirates Stadium

How to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace on TV & live stream online

In the United Kingdom (UK), the match will not be broadcasted.

In the United States (US), the game will be broadcasted on the USA Network and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and can be live-streamed on Sling TV and Peacock.

In India, this fixture will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network and can be streamed on Hotstar.

Country TV Channel Live stream UK N/A N/A US USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo Sling TV, Peacock India Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD Disney+ Hotstar

Arsenal team news and squad

The league leaders will miss Takehiro Tomiyasu, Mohamed Elneny, William Saliba and Eddie Nketiah. To replace Saliba in defence, Rob Holding might get a start.

Arsenal possible XI: Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli

Position Players Goalkeepers Ramsdale, Turner. Defenders Gabriel, Kiwior, Holding, Zinchenko, Tierney, White. Midfielders Partey, Jorginho, Xhaka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Vieira. Forwards Martinelli, Trossard, Saka, Nelson, Jesus.

Crystal Palace team news & squad

Palace will miss Sam Johnstone, Vicente Guaita, Nathan Ferguson and Albert Sambi Lokonga. While the former three remain injured, loanee Lokonga cannot face his parent club.

However, Will Hughes and James McArthur can return from injuries.

Crystal Palace predicted XI: Whitworth; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Hughes, Doucoure, Schlupp; Olise, Edouard, Zaha

Position Players Goalkeepers Whitworth. Defenders Guehi, Andersen, Richards, Ferguson, Tomkins, Mitchell, Clyne, Ward. Midfielders Doucoure, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Hughes, McArthur, Schlupp, Eze. Forwards Zaha, Olise, Edouard, Mateta, Ayew.